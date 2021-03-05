CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virus impact in Montgomery Co. | Update on DC preregistration system | WTOP reporter details vaccine experience | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
No. 2 Texas A&M women open SEC Tournament with win over LSU

The Associated Press

March 5, 2021, 7:08 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Kayla Wells had 16 points, Alexis Morris added 13 and No. 2 Texas A&M opened the Southeastern Conference Tournament with a 77-58 victory over LSU on Friday.

The Aggies (23-1), who won their first league regular-season title Sunday, advanced to the tournament semifinals for the fourth time in the past five years. They’ll face No. 16 Georgia on Saturday in the semifinals

Khayla Pointer had 26 points for LSU (9-13).

NO. 5 LOUISVILLE 65, WAKE FOREST 53

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Hailey Van Lith scored a season-high 24 points and Louisville beat Wake Forest in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Van Lith made 9 of 15 shots and hit 6 of 10 3-pointers for the Cardinals (22-2). They will face Syracuse on Saturday in the quarterfinals.

Ivana Raca had 13 points for Wake Forest (12-12).

NO. 16 GEORGIA 78, NO. 17 KENTUCKY 6

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Jenna Staiti and Maya Caldwell scored 20 points each and Georgia beat Kentucky in the Southeastern Conference tournament quarterfinals.

Georgia (19-5) has won six of its last seven games.

Rhyne Howard had 33 points for Kentucky (17-8).

