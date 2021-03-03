No. 10 Indiana overcomes Iowa to stay in Big Ten title hunt

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Grace Berger, Mackenzie Holmes, and Ali Patberg each scored 22 points as 10th-ranked Indiana rallied from…

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Grace Berger, Mackenzie Holmes, and Ali Patberg each scored 22 points as 10th-ranked Indiana rallied from a seven-point deficit in the third quarter for an 89-80 Big Ten home victory over Iowa on Wednesday.

The Hoosiers (17-4, 15-2 Big Ten) pulled to within a half-game of No. 8 Maryland (19-2, 15-1) for the regular-season conference crown. Indiana has one game remaining while the Terrapins have two.

Iowa freshman guard Caitlin Clark, the nation’s second-leading scorer at 26.9 points per game, led all scorers with 32 points before fouling out late in the fourth quarter. Manika Czinano added 20 points for the Hawkeyes (14-8, 10-8).

Berger scored eight of her points in the pivotal third quarter, when Indiana outscored Iowa 27-16. That’s when Indiana clamped down defensively on Iowa’s one-two punch as Clark had just four shots and Czinano missed five-of-seven shots.

Nicole Cardano-Hillary added seven of her 13 points in the third as the Hoosiers took a 65-59 edge into the final 10 minutes.

Holmes made 11-of-13 shots and had a game-high 11 rebounds for a double-double. Indiana outrebounded Iowa 38-21 and had a 56-38 advantage in points in the paint.

The Hoosiers swept the Hawkeyes for the first time since 1994.

TIP-INS

Iowa: Clark leads the Big Ten in 10 statistical categories, and has received the Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor 12 times, and been named conference Player of the Week a record five times. … Junior F/C Manika Czinano leads the nation in field goal percentage at 69.2.

Indiana: Ranked in top 10 for the first time in program history after moving up one spot this week. … The 15 conference wins are the most in the Teri Moren coaching era and tied for the most in school history with the 1983 team.

UP NEXT

Iowa: Host Nebraska Saturday.

Indiana: Host Purdue Saturday.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.