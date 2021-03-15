NCAA Men’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

|First Round
|Friday, March 12
|West Region
|At Golden, Colo.
Biola 76, Fresno Pacific 74
NW Nazarene 85, Point Loma 73
|Saturday, March 13
|Atlantic Region
|At West Liberty, W.Va.
West Liberty 94, Malone 89
Mercyhurst 62, Fairmont St. 58
|Central Region
|At Aberdeen, S.D.
Minn. St. (Moorhead) 84, Wayne St. 72
Washburn 72, Missouri Western 46
|East Region
|At Manchester, N.H.
Caldwell 65, Dominican (NY) 62
Bloomfield 71, Nyack 56
|Midwest Region
|At Evansville, Ind.
Ashland 76, Wayne (Mich) 61
Southern Indiana 62, Lewis 60
|South Region
|At Valdosta, Ga.
West Georgia 79, Valdosta St. 75
Lee 72, Ga. Southwestern 69
|Southeast Region
|At Harrogate, Tenn.
Tusculum 65, Carson-Newman 63, OT
Emmanual (Ga.) 80, Queens 78
|South Central
|At Lubbock, Texas
Oklahoma Baptist 76, Ark.-Monticello 57
Dallas Baptist 83, S. Arkansas
|Second Round
|Saturday, March 13
|West Region
|At Golden, Colo.
Biola 83, Colorado Mines 52
NW Nazarene 74, Colorado Mesa 54
|Sunday, March 14
|Atlantic Region
|At West Liberty, W.Va.
West Liberty 82, Charleston (WV) 63
Hillsdale 67, Mercyhurst 48
|Central Region
|At Aberdeen, S.D.
Northern St. (SD) 77, Minn. St. (Moorhead) 65
NW Missouri St. 85, Washburn 44
|East Region
|At Manchester, N.H.
St. Thomas Aquinas 95, Caldwell 72
Daemen 81, Bloomfield 69
|Midwest Region
|At Evansville, Ind.
Truman 82, Ashland 63
Michigan Tech 81, Southern Indiana 69
|South Region
|At Valdosta, Ga.
Flagler 69, West Georgia 53
Ala.-Huntsville 73, Lee 66
|Southeast Region
|At Harrogate, Tenn.
Lincoln Memorial 80, Tusculum 66
Emmanual (Ga.) 76, Belmont Abbey vs. 53
|South Central
|At Lubbock, Texas
Lubbock Christian 79, Oklahoma Baptist 55
West Texas A&M 82 Dallas Baptist 65
|Regional Finals
|Monday, March 15
|West Region
|At Golden, Colo.
Biola vs. NW Nazarene, 9 p.m.
|Tuesday, March 16
|Atlantic Region
|West Liberty, W.Va.
West Liberty vs. Hillsdale, 7 p.m.
|Central Region
|At Aberdeen, S.D.
Northern St. (SD) vs. NW Missouri St., 8 p.m.
|East Region
|At Albany, N.Y.
St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Daemen, 7 p.m.
|Midwest Region
|At Evansville, Ind.
Truman vs. Michigan Tech, 8 p.m.
|South Region
|At Valdosta, Ga.
Flagler vs. Ala.-Huntsville, 4 p.m.
|Southeast Region
|At Harrogate, Tenn.
Lincoln Memorial vs. Emmanual (Ga.), 7 p.m.
|South Central
|At Lubbock, Texas
Lubbock Christian vs. West Texas A&M, 8 p.m.
|Quarterfinals
|At the Ford Center
|Evansville, Ind.
|Wednesday, March 24
TBD
|Semifinals
|At the Ford Center
|Evansville, Ind.
|Thursday, March 25
TBD, 7 p.m.
TBD, 9:45 p.m.
|Championship
|At the Ford Center
|Evansville, Ind.
|Saturday, March 27
Semifinal winners, Noon
