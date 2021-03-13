CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US boosts vaccine stockpile | COVID relief payments coming | Latest area test results | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
NCAA Men’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

The Associated Press

March 13, 2021, 11:38 PM

First Round
Friday, March 12
West Region
At Golden, Colo.

Biola 76, Fresno Pacific 74

NW Nazarene 85, Point Loma 73

Saturday, March 13
Atlantic Region
At West Liberty, W.Va.

West Liberty 94, Malone 89

Mercyhurst 62, Fairmont St. 58

Central Region
At Aberdeen, S.D.

Minn. St. (Moorhead) 84, Wayne St. 72

Washburn 72, Missouri Western 46

East Region
At Manchester, N.H.

Caldwell 65, Dominican (NY) 62

Bloomfield 71, Nyack 56

Midwest Region
At Evansville, Ind.

Ashland 76, Wayne (Mich) 61

Southern Indiana 62, Lewis 60

South Region
At Valdosta, Ga.

West Georgia 79, Valdosta St. 75

Lee 72, Ga. Southwestern 69

Southeast Region
At Harrogate, Tenn.

Tusculum 65, Carson-Newman 63, OT

Emmanual (Ga.) 80, Queens 78

South Central
At Lubbock, Texas

Oklahoma Baptist 76, Ark.-Monticello 57

Dallas Baptist 83, S. Arkansas

Second Round
Saturday, March 13
West Region
At Golden, Colo.

Biola 83, Colorado Mines 52

NW Nazarene 74, Colorado Mesa 54

Sunday, March 14
Atlantic Region
At West Liberty, W.Va.

Charleston (WV) vs. West Liberty, 6 p.m.

Hillsdale vs. Mercyhurst, 8:45 p.m.

Central Region
At Aberdeen, S.D.

Northern St. (SD) vs. Minn. St. (Moorhead), 7 p.m.

NW Missouri St. vs. Washburn, 9:45 p.m.

East Region
At Manchester, N.H.

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Caldwell, 6 p.m.

Daemen vs. Bloomfield, 8:45 p.m.

Midwest Region
At Evansville, Ind.

Truman vs. Ashland, 7 p.m.

Michigan Tech vs. Southern Indiana, 9:30 p.m.

South Region
At Valdosta, Ga.

Flagler vs. West Georgia, 6 p.m.

Ala.-Huntsville vs. Lee, 8:45 p.m.

Southeast Region
At Harrogate, Tenn.

Lincoln Memorial vs. Tusculum, 5 p.m.

Belmont Abbey vs. Emmanual (Ga.), 7:45 p.m.

South Central
At Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock Christian vs. Oklahoma Baptist, 6 p.m.

West Texas A&M vs. Dallas Baptist, 8:45 p.m.

Regional Finals
Monday, March 15
West Region
At Golden, Colo.

Biola vs. NW Nazarene, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, March 19
Atlantic Region
West Liberty, W.Va.

Winners of Second Round

Central Region
At Aberdeen, S.D.

Winners of Second Round

East Region
At Albany, N.Y.

Winners of Second Round

Midwest Region
At Evansville, Ind.

Winners of Second Round

South Region
At Valdosta, Ga.

Winners of Second Round

Southeast Region
At Harrogate, Tenn.

Winners of Second Round

South Central
At Lubbock, Texas

Winners of Second Round

Quarterfinals
At the Ford Center
Evansville, Ind.
Wednesday, March 24

TBD

Semifinals
At the Ford Center
Evansville, Ind.
Thursday, March 25

TBD, 7 p.m.

TBD, 9:45 p.m.

Championship
At the Ford Center
Evansville, Ind.
Saturday, March 27

Semifinal winners, Noon

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

