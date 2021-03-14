NCAA Automatic Bids

Morehead St., Ohio Valley Conference Loyola Chicago, Missouri Valley Conference Winthrop, Big South Conference Liberty, Atlantic Sun Conference Appalachian St.,…

Morehead St., Ohio Valley Conference

Loyola Chicago, Missouri Valley Conference

Winthrop, Big South Conference

Liberty, Atlantic Sun Conference

Appalachian St., Sun Belt Conference

UNC-Greensboro, Southern Conference

Drexel, Colonial Athletic Conference

Cleveland St., Horizon League

Mt. St. Mary’s, Northeast Conference

Gonzaga, West Coast Conference

Oral Roberts, Summit League

Hartford, America East Conference

Norfolk St., Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Iona, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

San Diego St., Mountain West Conference

Texas Southern, Southwest Athletic Conference

Texas, Big 12 Conference

Georgetown, Big East Conference

Ohio, Mid-American Conference

E. Washington, Big Sky Conference

Georgia Tech, Atlantic Coast Conference

N. Texas, Conference USA

Abilene Christian, Southland Conference

Grand Canyon, Western Athletic Conference

Oregon St., Pacific-12 Conference

UC Santa Barbara, Big West Conference

Colgate, Patriot League

St. Bonaventure, Atlantic 10 Conference

Alabama, Southeastern Conference

Houston, American Athletic Conference

Illinois, Big Ten Conference

