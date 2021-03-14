NCAA Automatic Bids

Morehead St., Ohio Valley Conference
Loyola Chicago, Missouri Valley Conference
Winthrop, Big South Conference
Liberty, Atlantic Sun Conference
Appalachian St., Sun Belt Conference
UNC-Greensboro, Southern Conference
Drexel, Colonial Athletic Conference
Cleveland St., Horizon League
Mt. St. Mary’s, Northeast Conference
Gonzaga, West Coast Conference
Oral Roberts, Summit League
Hartford, America East Conference
Norfolk St., Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Iona, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
San Diego St., Mountain West Conference
Texas Southern, Southwest Athletic Conference
Texas, Big 12 Conference
Georgetown, Big East Conference
Ohio, Mid-American Conference
E. Washington, Big Sky Conference
Georgia Tech, Atlantic Coast Conference
N. Texas, Conference USA
Abilene Christian, Southland Conference
Grand Canyon, Western Athletic Conference
Oregon St., Pacific-12 Conference
UC Santa Barbara, Big West Conference
Colgate, Patriot League
St. Bonaventure, Atlantic 10 Conference
Alabama, Southeastern Conference
Houston, American Athletic Conference
Illinois, Big Ten Conference
