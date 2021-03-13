CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US boosts vaccine stockpile | COVID relief payments coming | Latest area test results | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » NCAA Automatic Bids

NCAA Automatic Bids

The Associated Press

March 13, 2021, 11:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Morehead St., Ohio Valley Conference

Loyola Chicago, Missouri Valley Conference

Winthrop, Big South Conference

Liberty, Atlantic Sun Conference

Appalachian St., Sun Belt Conference

UNC-Greensboro, Southern Conference

Drexel, Colonial Athletic Conference

Cleveland St., Horizon League

Mt. St. Mary’s, Northeast Conference

Gonzaga, West Coast Conference

Oral Roberts, Summit League

Hartford, America East Conference

Norfolk St., Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Iona, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

San Diego St., Mountain West Conference

Texas Southern, Southwest Athletic Conference

Texas, Big 12 Conference

Georgetown, Big East Conference

Ohio, Mid-American Conference

E. Washington, Big Sky Conference

Georgia Tech, Atlantic Coast Conference

N. Texas, Conference USA

Abilene Christian, Southland Conference

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

USPS offers to buy more electric delivery vehicles, if Congress puts up billions

Opportunity to reskill federal workforce for AI jobs 'underutilized,' panel warns Congress

Congress to more seriously consider commission's proposals for improving military, public service

OPM reopens Combined Federal Campaign to help Texas winter storm victims

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up