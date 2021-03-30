CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
Home » College Basketball » NC State's Beverly transferring…

NC State’s Beverly transferring to Eastern Kentucky

The Associated Press

March 30, 2021, 8:46 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State guard Braxton Beverly plans to transfer as a graduate to Eastern Kentucky in his home state.

Beverly announced his decision in a social-media post Tuesday.

The 6-foot guard averaged 8.4 points while shooting 37% from 3-point range in four years with the Wolfpack. He also started 88 games in his career, which included him hitting a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to beat Clemson in January 2019.

Eastern Kentucky is coached by A.W. Hamilton, who was an assistant at N.C. State during Beverly’s freshman season in 2017-18.

