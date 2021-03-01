N. Illinois looks for home win vs W. Michigan

Western Michigan (4-15, 3-11) vs. Northern Illinois (2-15, 1-11) Convocation Center, DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern…

Western Michigan (4-15, 3-11) vs. Northern Illinois (2-15, 1-11)

Convocation Center, DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois looks for its fourth straight win over Western Michigan at Convocation Center. The last victory for the Broncos at Northern Illinois was a 70-56 win on Feb. 28, 2017.

TEAM LEADERS: Greg Lee and B. Artis White have led the Broncos. Lee is averaging 13.1 points and 7.1 rebounds while White is putting up 14.3 points per game. The Huskies have been led by Tyler Cochran and Trendon Hankerson. Cochran has averaged 13.3 points and 5.8 rebounds while Hankerson has put up 13 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.LIKEABLE LEE: Lee has connected on 22.9 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 69.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Broncos are 0-11 when they allow at least 71 points and 4-4 when they hold opponents to anything below 71. The Huskies are 0-14 when allowing 68 or more points and 2-1 on the season, otherwise.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Western Michigan’s White has attempted 123 3-pointers and connected on 39.8 percent of them, and is 13 of 30 over the last three games.

RECENT GAMES: Western Michigan has scored 60 points while allowing 78.4 points over its last five games. Northern Illinois has averaged 65.8 points and given up 84.6 over its last five.

