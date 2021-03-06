CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. to move to Phase 2 of vaccine rollout | Biden says US to reach 100 million-dose goal Friday | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Meeks scores 31 to carry Bucknell over Lafayette 92-84

The Associated Press

March 6, 2021, 5:29 PM

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — John Meeks had 31 points and 11 rebounds as Bucknell defeated Lafayette 92-84 in the Patriot League Conference tournament quarterfinals on Saturday.

Meeks hit 10 of 12 from the free-throw line.

Xander Rice had 19 points for Bucknell (5-6). Andrew Funk added 14 points, and Walter Ellis had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Justin Jaworski had 28 points for the Leopards (9-6). E.J. Stephens added 22 points. Neal Quinn had 11 points.

