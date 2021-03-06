CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill | Long lines at Six Flags vaccine site | CDC studies mask wearing, dining bans | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
McGuirl scores 17 as K-State holds off Iowa State 61-56

The Associated Press

March 6, 2021, 7:36 PM

MANHATTAN, Kansas (AP) — Mike McGuirl scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half as Kansas State turned aside Iowa State 61-56 to conclude the regular season on Saturday.

Neither team broke 40% shooting, but K-State made seven 3-pointers while the Cyclones were 3 of 21 from behind the arc until Jalen Coleman-Lands hit a pair from deep in the last 40 seconds.

McGuirl drained a 3 with 1:41 remaining to give Kansas State (8-19 4-14 Big 12 Conference) a 10-point lead and the Wildcats held on. DaJuan Gordon added 12 points and Nijel Pack 10 Kansas State.

Coleman-Lands scored 19, making 3 of 9 from 3-point range, to lead Iowa State (2-21, 0-18) and Solomon Young added 18 points. The Cyclones have lost 17 straight games and fell to 0-11 on the road.

Iowa State has been without guard Rasir Bolton and his 15.4 points per game after Bolton suffered an injury to his right ankle a week ago during a 76-72 loss to TCU.

K-State led 33-25 at halftime but went nearly seven minutes without a field goal as the Cyclones came as close as 38-35 at 13:34.

McGuirl started a 7-0 Wildcats run with a pair of free throws, Selton Miguel added a 3 and Iowa State couldn’t get closer than five the rest of the way.

K-State and Iowa State are the No. 9 and 10 seeds, respectively, into in next week’s Big 12 tournament.

