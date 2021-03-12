CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. vaccine update | DC partners with CVS | Brighter outlook for US | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » MAC signs extension to…

MAC signs extension to keep postseason tourneys in Cleveland

The Associated Press

March 12, 2021, 4:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Mid-American Conference will play its men’s and women’s tournaments at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse through 2030.

The conference announced a seven-year contract extension on Friday in advance of the men’s semifinals. The current agreement expires in 2023.

Cleveland has hosted the men’s tournament since 2000 and the women’s since 2001.

“This seven-year contract extension provides our student-athletes and our fans the finest basketball facility in the country,” MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said. “Throughout the long history of the Mid-American Conference, there have been exciting and tremendous tournament games.

“Over the past 21 years the Conference has built a tradition of “coming to Cleveland.” This is a destination that keeps getting better and better.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

OPM readying new guidance to help agencies plan for post-pandemic telework changes

Register now: Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

DoD commission on sexual assault promises it will bring fresh eyes to an old issue

$1B for TMF: A ‘put up or shut up moment’ for tougher federal IT fixes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up