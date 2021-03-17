CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden announces sped-up vaccine goal | FEMA mobile vaccine unit rolling into Md. | Latest vaccine numbers | Latest test results in DC region
Loyola-Chicago, Ga. Tech meet in First Round

The Associated Press

March 17, 2021, 4:30 PM

No. 9 seed Georgia Tech (17-8) vs. No. 8 seed Loyola of Chicago (24-4)

NCAA Tournament First Round, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Friday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech is preparing to face Loyola of Chicago, with the winner advancing to the Round of 32. Loyola of Chicago earned a 75-65 win over Drake on March 7, while Georgia Tech won 80-75 against Florida State on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: Georgia Tech has benefited heavily from its seniors. Moses Wright, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Usher and Bubba Parham have combined to account for 67 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 63 percent of all Yellow Jackets points over the team’s last five games.CLUTCH CAMERON: In 27 games this season, Loyola of Chicago’s Cameron Krutwig has shot 57.9 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgia Tech is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 17-3 when scoring at least 68.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Ramblers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Yellow Jackets. Loyola of Chicago has an assist on 55 of 78 field goals (70.5 percent) across its past three games while Georgia Tech has assists on 41 of 84 field goals (48.8 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Loyola of Chicago has held opposing teams to 55.5 points per game this season, the lowest figure among all Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

