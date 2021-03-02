Louisville faces tough test vs No. 22 Virginia Tech

Louisville (13-5, 8-4) vs. No. 22 Virginia Tech (15-5, 9-4) Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Louisville (13-5, 8-4) vs. No. 22 Virginia Tech (15-5, 9-4)

Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Virginia Tech presents a tough challenge for Louisville. Louisville has won one of its two games against ranked teams this season. Virginia Tech is coming off an 84-46 home win against Wake Forest in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma has averaged 15.9 points and eight rebounds while Justyn Mutts has put up 8.9 points and 6.4 rebounds. For the Cardinals, Carlik Jones has averaged 16.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists while David Johnson has put up 11.8 points and 5.4 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Aluma has had his hand in 46 percent of all Virginia Tech field goals over the last five games. The senior forward has 39 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Hokies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cardinals. Virginia Tech has 56 assists on 80 field goals (70 percent) over its past three outings while Louisville has assists on 33 of 79 field goals (41.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisville has scored 65.4 points and allowed 68.2 points over its last five games. Virginia Tech has averaged 70.8 points while allowing 65 over its last five.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.