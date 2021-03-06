CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. to move to Phase 2 of vaccine rollout | Northern Va. kids have higher rate of COVID-19 antibodies | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Lever, Midtgaard lead Grand Canyon over Utah Valley 74-64

The Associated Press

March 6, 2021, 11:43 PM

PHOENIX (AP) — Alessandro Lever had 16 points to lead five Grand Canyon players in double figures as the Antelopes topped Utah Valley 74-64 on Saturday night.

Asbjorn Midtgaard added 15 points for the Antelopes (15-6, 9-3 Western Athletic Conference). Jovan Blacksher Jr. chipped in 14, Mikey Dixon and Gabe McGlothan each had 10. Midtgaard also had 11 rebounds.

Fardaws Aimaq had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Wolverines (11-10, 9-4). Jamison Overton added 13 points. Trey Woodbury had six assists.

The Antelopes leveled the season series against the Wolverines. Utah Valley defeated Grand Canyon 59-55 last Friday.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

