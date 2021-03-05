CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC mayor reflects on pandemic | Prince William Co. gets large vaccine clinic | Moderna begins pediatric trial | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Knight scores 26, Southern Utah beats Portland State 68-58

The Associated Press

March 5, 2021, 12:52 AM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — John Knight III scored a career-high 26 points as Southern Utah won its eighth consecutive game, beating Portland State 68-58 on Thursday night. Tevian Jones added 21 points for the Thunderbirds.

Maizen Fausett had 13 rebounds for Southern Utah (18-3, 11-2 Big Sky Conference). Harrison Butler added eight rebounds.

James Scott had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Vikings (9-11, 6-7). Elijah Hardy added 15 points.

SUU trailed by 12 late in the first half, but closed on a 16-0 run to lead 29-25 at the break and never trailed again.

