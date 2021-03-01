Kent State looks for home win vs Ohio

Ohio (13-7, 9-5) vs. Kent State (15-6, 12-5) Memorial A & C Center, Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Ohio (13-7, 9-5) vs. Kent State (15-6, 12-5)

Memorial A & C Center, Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State looks for its seventh straight win over Ohio at Memorial A & C Center. The last victory for the Bobcats at Kent State was a 59-53 win on Jan. 8, 2014.

SUPER SENIORS: Kent State’s Danny Pippen, Justyn Hamilton and Tervell Beck have combined to score 46 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 49 percent of all Golden Flashes scoring over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JASON: Jason Preston has connected on 36.2 percent of the 58 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 62.9 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Ohio is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 75 points and 13-2 when scoring at least 75.

WINNING WHEN: Ohio is a perfect 12-0 when it holds an opponent to 75 points or fewer. The Bobcats are 1-7 when opponents score more than 75.

DID YOU KNOW: Kent State is ranked second among MAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.1 percent. The Golden Flashes have averaged 13 offensive boards per game.

