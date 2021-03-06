Kansas City, NDSU meet in Summit League quarters

No. 6 seed Kansas City (11-12, 7-7) vs. No. 3 seed North Dakota State (13-11, 13-6) Summit League Conference Tourney…

No. 6 seed Kansas City (11-12, 7-7) vs. No. 3 seed North Dakota State (13-11, 13-6)

Summit League Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Sunday, 9:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City is set to meet North Dakota State in the quarterfinals of the Summit League tourney. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played each other on Jan. 30, when the Roos forced 15 North Dakota State turnovers and turned the ball over just eight times en route to a two-point victory.

STEPPING UP: North Dakota State’s Rocky Kreuser has averaged 14.8 points and 6.9 rebounds while Sam Griesel has put up 11.7 points and 6.5 rebounds. For the Roos, Josiah Allick has averaged 14.6 points and 5.8 rebounds while Marvin Nesbitt Jr. has put up 9.8 points and 5.7 rebounds.ACCURATE ALLICK: Allick has connected on 36.4 percent of the 44 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 11 over his last five games. He’s also converted 64.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Roos have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bison. North Dakota State has 43 assists on 88 field goals (48.9 percent) across its previous three matchups while Kansas City has assists on 37 of 71 field goals (52.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Kansas City defense has allowed only 62.3 points per game to opponents, which is the 18th-best mark in the country. The North Dakota State offense has produced just 69.3 points through 24 games (ranked 224th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.