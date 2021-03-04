Johnson II, UTRGV host Tarleton St.

Tarleton St. (8-10, 3-7) vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley (9-7, 2-3) Bert Ogden Arena, Edinburg, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST…

Tarleton St. (8-10, 3-7) vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley (9-7, 2-3)

Bert Ogden Arena, Edinburg, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Montre’ Gipson and Tarleton St. will take on Quinton Johnson II and Texas Rio Grande Valley. Gipson is averaging 14 points and five assists over the last five games. Johnson is averaging 6.8 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Johnson has averaged 11.2 points and 6.8 rebounds while Javon Levi has put up 9.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists. For the Texans, Gipson has averaged 14.6 points while Tahj Small has put up 10.1 points and 6.1 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Vaqueros have given up only 66.8 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 72.1 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Gipson has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Tarleton St. field goals over the last three games. Gipson has accounted for 17 field goals and nine assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Vaqueros are 0-7 when they allow at least 69 points and 9-0 when they hold opponents to anything below 69. The Texans are 0-9 when allowing 64 or more points and 8-1 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK SCORING: Texas Rio Grande Valley has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 91.5 points while giving up 58.

TENACIOUS TEXANS: Tarleton St. has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 28.9 percent of all possessions this year, the second-highest rate among all Division I teams.

