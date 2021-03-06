CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. to move to Phase 2 of vaccine rollout | Biden says US to reach 100 million-dose goal Friday | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Hillmon scores 19, No. 12 Michigan women beat Northwestern

The Associated Press

March 6, 2021, 5:18 PM

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Akienreh Johnson added 19 points and nine boards, and No. 12 Michigan beat Northwestern 63-58 on Saturday to snap a two-game losing streak.

Northwestern got within 55-51 with six minutes left but didn’t score again until the 2:04 mark on a 3-pointer by Jordan Hamilton with the shot clock winding down to make it 60-54.

Michigan also struggled from the field in the fourth, making just one field goal in the final four minutes, but the Wolverines made 7 of 12 free throws in the quarter and 20 of 29 overall.

Amy Dilk had 12 points and nine rebounds for Michigan (14-4, 9-4 Big Ten Conference). Leigha Brown, averaging 18.3 points per game, was held to five points with four rebounds and five assists.

In their last meeting, Hillmon (26 points) and Brown (22) combined to score 48 points as the hot-shooting Wolverines beat Northwestern 84-63 in a top-20 matchup on Jan. 3.

Veronica Burton led Northwestern (13-7, 11-7) with 19 points. Lindsey Pulliam added 11 points.

The Big Ten Conference tournament is scheduled to start on Tuesday.

