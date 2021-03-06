CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. to move to Phase 2 of vaccine rollout | Northern Va. kids have higher rate of COVID-19 antibodies | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Green lifts New Orleans past SE Louisiana 81-76 in OT

The Associated Press

March 6, 2021, 11:19 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Troy Green had 24 points as New Orleans narrowly beat Southeastern Louisiana 81-76 in overtime on Saturday night.

Derek St. Hilaire had 19 points for New Orleans (9-14, 8-7 Southland Conference). Rodney Carson Jr. added 11 points. Damion Rosser had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Keon Clergeot had 25 points for the Lions (7-17, 5-11), who have lost four straight games. Nick Caldwell added 11 points. Gus Okafor had 10 points.

The Privateers leveled the season series against the Lions. Southeastern Louisiana defeated New Orleans 79-73 on Jan. 30.

