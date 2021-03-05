CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC teachers' pandemic struggles | New kid, new normal | DC urges all adults to preregister for vaccine | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Forrest scores 16 to lead FAU past Middle Tennessee 63-54

The Associated Press

March 5, 2021, 8:40 PM

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Michael Forrest had 16 points as Florida Atlantic got past Middle Tennessee 63-54 on Friday night.

Forrest made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Kenan Blackshear had 12 points for Florida Atlantic (12-9, 7-5 Conference USA), which won its fourth straight game. Jailyn Ingram added 12 rebounds.

Florida Atlantic dominated the first half and led 41-22 at halftime. The Owls’ 22 second-half points were a season low for the team.

Jalen Jordan had 17 points for the Blue Raiders (5-17, 3-13), who have now lost six consecutive games. Jordan Davis added 12 points. Jo’Vontae Millner-Criss had eight rebounds.

The Owls improve to 2-0 against the Blue Raiders this season. Florida Atlantic defeated Middle Tennessee 80-50 on Thursday.

