Duke faces Louisville in ACC 2nd round

Duke (12-11, 10-9) vs. No. 7 seed Louisville (13-6, 8-5) Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney Second Round, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North…

Duke (12-11, 10-9) vs. No. 7 seed Louisville (13-6, 8-5)

Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney Second Round, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duke is set to match up against Louisville in the second round of the ACC tourney. Louisville swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 27, when the Cardinals shot 45.5 percent from the field en route to the seven-point victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Louisville’s Carlik Jones has averaged 16.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists while David Johnson has put up 11.9 points and 5.2 rebounds. For the Blue Devils, Matthew Hurt has averaged 18.2 points and 6.3 rebounds while DJ Steward has put up 13.2 points.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Jones has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Louisville field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 18 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: The Cardinals are 10-0 when they make six or more 3-pointers and 3-6 when they fall shy of that mark. The Blue Devils are 5-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.6 percent or worse, and 7-11 when opponents exceed that percentage.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Blue Devils have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Cards. Louisville has an assist on 33 of 78 field goals (42.3 percent) over its past three outings while Duke has assists on 57 of 90 field goals (63.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Duke is rated second among ACC teams with an average of 76.3 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.