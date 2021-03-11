Colorado faces Cal in Pac-12 quarters

Cal (9-19, 4-18) vs. No. 3 seed Colorado (20-7, 15-6) Pac-12 Conference Tournament Quarterfinals, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Thursday, 11:30…

Cal (9-19, 4-18) vs. No. 3 seed Colorado (20-7, 15-6)

Pac-12 Conference Tournament Quarterfinals, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Thursday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal is set to match up against Colorado in the Pac-12 tourney quarterfinals. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 13, when the Golden Bears shot 40 percent from the field en route to a nine-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Cal’s Ryan Betley, Grant Anticevich and Makale Foreman have combined to score 36 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 41 percent of all Golden Bears scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: McKinley Wright IV has either made or assisted on 62 percent of all Colorado field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 24 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Cal is a perfect 6-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.2 percent or less. The Golden Bears are 3-19 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Buffaloes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Golden Bears. Colorado has 41 assists on 78 field goals (52.6 percent) over its previous three outings while Cal has assists on 37 of 71 field goals (52.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Colorado defense has allowed only 63 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Buffaloes 22nd among Division I teams. The Cal offense has averaged 65.7 points through 28 games (ranked 277th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.