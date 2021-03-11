CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How will Montgomery Co. spend relief money? | When to expect stimulus check | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Colorado faces Cal in…

Colorado faces Cal in Pac-12 quarters

The Associated Press

March 11, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Cal (9-19, 4-18) vs. No. 3 seed Colorado (20-7, 15-6)

Pac-12 Conference Tournament Quarterfinals, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Thursday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal is set to match up against Colorado in the Pac-12 tourney quarterfinals. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 13, when the Golden Bears shot 40 percent from the field en route to a nine-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Cal’s Ryan Betley, Grant Anticevich and Makale Foreman have combined to score 36 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 41 percent of all Golden Bears scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: McKinley Wright IV has either made or assisted on 62 percent of all Colorado field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 24 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Cal is a perfect 6-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.2 percent or less. The Golden Bears are 3-19 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Buffaloes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Golden Bears. Colorado has 41 assists on 78 field goals (52.6 percent) over its previous three outings while Cal has assists on 37 of 71 field goals (52.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Colorado defense has allowed only 63 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Buffaloes 22nd among Division I teams. The Cal offense has averaged 65.7 points through 28 games (ranked 277th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Years of workforce losses at federal scientific agencies spark bipartisan concern

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

What led to IRS backlog: ‘Thin workforce,’ new pandemic relief programs

Navy and Marine Corps make drones a top priority

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up