All Times EDT Quarterfinals Monday, March 22

Stetson 53, Bowling Green 52

Coastal Carolina 93, Bryant 82

Pepperdine 80, Longwood 66

Bellarmine (13-7) vs. Army (12-9), 8:30 p.m.

Semifinals Tuesday, March 23

Stetson vs. Coastal Carolina, 5:30 p.m.

Pepperdine vs. Bellarmine-Army winner, 8:30 p.m.

Championship Wednesday, March 24

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

