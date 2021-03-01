BG looks to extend streak vs Miami

Miami (11-10, 8-8) vs. Bowling Green (14-9, 10-7) Stroh Center, Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bowling…

Miami (11-10, 8-8) vs. Bowling Green (14-9, 10-7)

Stroh Center, Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green looks for its fifth straight conference win against Miami. Bowling Green’s last MAC loss came against the Kent State Golden Flashes 71-67 on Feb. 9. Miami fell 64-51 at home to Kent State on Saturday.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Justin Turner, Daeqwon Plowden and Trey Diggs have collectively accounted for 56 percent of Bowling Green’s scoring this season. For Miami, Dalonte Brown, Mekhi Lairy, Isaiah Coleman-Lands and James Beck have collectively accounted for 56 percent of all Miami scoring.DOMINANT DALONTE: Brown has connected on 35.1 percent of the 94 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 18 over the last three games. He’s also made 84.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The RedHawks are 0-5 when they score 64 points or fewer and 11-5 when they exceed 64 points. The Falcons are 0-5 when they fail to score more than 67 points and 14-4 on the season, otherwise.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Falcons are 5-0 when recording at least 15 offensive rebounds and 9-9 when they fall shy of that mark. The RedHawks are 7-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.1 percent or worse, and 4-10 when opponents exceed that percentage.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Miami and Bowling Green are ranked at the top of the MAC when it comes to ball security. The RedHawks are ranked second in the conference and have committed a turnover on 15.9 percent of their possessions this year, while the Falcons are ranked first with a turnover percentage of 14.3 percent.

