Alexander lifts Texas Southern over Alabama A&M 68-58

The Associated Press

March 1, 2021, 10:57 PM

NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — Galen Alexander had 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead Texas Southern to a 68-58 win over Alabama A&M on Monday night.

Michael Weathers had 18 points for Texas Southern (11-8, 8-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Karl Nicholas added 13 points and nine rebounds. Yahuza Rasas had 10 rebounds.

Jalen Johnson had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-7, 4-7), who have now lost five games in a row. Garrett Hicks added 16 points. Jevon Tatum had 13 points.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. Texas Southern defeated Alabama A&M 66-49 on Feb. 1.

