Adams scores 19 to lift UCF over Tulsa 73-69

The Associated Press

March 2, 2021, 9:14 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Adams had 19 points as Central Florida narrowly defeated Tulsa 73-69 on Tuesday night.

Darius Perry and Darin Green Jr. each added 14 points for Central Florida (9-11, 7-10 American Athletic Conference). Avery Diggs had three assists.

Brandon Rachal had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (10-11, 7-9). Darien Jackson added 13 points and Keyshawn Embery-Simpson had 11.

The Knights improve to 2-0 against the Golden Hurricane on the season. Central Florida defeated Tulsa 65-58 on Feb. 6.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

