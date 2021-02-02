CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC vaccine update for Thursday | Brazil variant detected in Md. | Va. launches call center | Local vaccine numbers | DC-region test results
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

The Associated Press

February 2, 2021, 1:52 PM

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women’s basketball poll, with first-place votes received, team’s RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last week’s poll:

Record Pts Pvs
1. South Carolina (20) 14-1 781 3
2. NC State (7) 12-1 759 2
3. Louisville (5) 16-1 743 1
4. UCLA 10-2 671 5
5. Connecticut 11-1 659 4
6. Stanford 15-2 658 6
7. Texas A&M 16-1 642 7
8. Baylor 12-2 574 8
9. Arizona 11-2 541 9
10. Maryland 12-2 518 10
11. Oregon 11-3 452 12
12. Michigan 10-1 418 13
13. Ohio State 10-2 412 11
14. Kentucky 13-4 400 14
15. Arkansas 13-6 314 18
16. South Florida 10-1 305 16
17. Indiana 10-4 277 15
18. Gonzaga 15-2 268 17
19. Tennessee 12-3 189 22
20. Northwestern 10-3 178 23
21. DePaul 9-4 121 20
22. Mississippi State 8-5 109 19
23. Missouri State 11-2 101 25
24. West Virginia 13-2 79 NR
25. Georgia 13-4 61 21

Dropped out: No. 23 Texas (12-4).

Others receiving votes: Texas (12-4) 50; Syracuse (9-3) 45; South Dakota State (13-2) 37; Florida Gulf Coast (13-2) 19; Iowa (10-4) 8; Southern California (7-7) 3; Dayton (7-1) 3; Oklahoma State (12-5) 2; Iowa State (11-6) 1; Georgia Tech (9-3) 1; Alabama (12-4) 1.

