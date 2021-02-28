CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South African variant found in Northern Virginia | One year later: College and the coronavirus | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Wilson, Lehigh host Lafayette

The Associated Press

February 28, 2021, 6:30 AM

Lafayette (8-5, 8-5) vs. Lehigh (4-9, 4-9)

Stabler Arena, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Justin Jaworski and Lafayette will battle Marques Wilson and Lehigh. Jaworski has scored 28 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 22.6 over his last five games. Wilson is averaging 12.4 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Lafayette’s Jaworski, E.J. Stephens and Neal Quinn have combined to account for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 79 percent of all Leopards points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Wilson has been directly responsible for 42 percent of all Lehigh field goals over the last three games. Wilson has 14 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Lehigh is 0-9 this year when it scores 70 points or fewer and 4-0 when it scores at least 71.

WINNING WHEN: Lafayette is a perfect 7-0 when the team makes eight or more 3-pointers. The Leopards are 1-5 when the team hits fewer than eight threes.

DID YOU KNOW: The Lafayette offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.4 percent of its possessions, which is the 13th-lowest rate in the nation. The Lehigh defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.9 percent of all possessions (ranked 297th among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

