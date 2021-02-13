CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House passes $1.9T pandemic bill | Va. vaccination chief: Vaccine dose supply on the rise | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Williams scores 16 to lead Louisiana Tech past UAB 69-64

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 6:38 PM

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Cobe Williams posted 16 points with five assists as Louisiana Tech narrowly defeated UAB 69-64 on Saturday. its sixth win in seven games.

Louisiana Tech swept the weekend series with UAB, knocking the Blazers out of first place in the Conference USA West Division. UAB and Louisiana Tech are now 2-3 in the standings behind North Texas.

Kenneth Lofton, Jr. had 13 points for Louisiana Tech (17-6, 10-4), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory.

Tavin Lovan had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Blazers (16-4, 9-3). Quan Jackson added 12 points. Trey Jemison had nine rebounds.

Louisiana Tech defeated UAB 70-58 on Friday.

