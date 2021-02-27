CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. to loosen restrictions | DC vaccine update | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Welp carries UC Irvine over UC San Diego 75-64

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 9:27 PM

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Collin Welp recorded 19 points and 12 rebounds to lift UC Irvine to a 75-64 win over UC San Diego on Saturday.

Dawson Baker had 18 points for UC Irvine (14-8, 11-4 Big West Conference).

Hugh Baxter scored a career-high 28 points for the Tritons (5-10, 2-10). Bryce Pope added 10 points. Mikey Howell had eight assists.

The Anteaters remain undefeated in three games against the Tritons this season. Most recently, UC Irvine defeated UC San Diego 80-55 on Friday.

