Weber State looks to extend streak vs Sac State

Weber State (15-5, 10-3) vs. Sacramento State (7-9, 4-7)

The Hornets Nest, Sacramento, California; Saturday, 2 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State looks for its fifth straight conference win against Sacramento State. Weber State’s last Big Sky loss came against the Montana Grizzlies 80-67 on Feb. 11. Sacramento State has dropped its last five games against conference opponents.

SAVVY SENIORS: Sacramento State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Ethan Esposito, Bryce Fowler, Christian Terrell and William FitzPatrick have combined to account for 68 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 74 percent of all Hornets points over the last five games.BRILLIANT BROWN: Isiah Brown has connected on 35.3 percent of the 102 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 21 over the last three games. He’s also converted 83.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Sacramento State is 0-6 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 7-3 when it scores at least 70.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Hornets. Sacramento State has 33 assists on 77 field goals (42.9 percent) across its past three outings while Weber State has assists on 48 of 95 field goals (50.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Weber State is ranked seventh among Division I teams with an average of 83.7 points per game.

