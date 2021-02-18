WCU seeks revenge on Wofford

Wofford (13-8, 10-5) vs. Western Carolina (9-13, 2-11) Ramsey Center, Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western…

Wofford (13-8, 10-5) vs. Western Carolina (9-13, 2-11)

Ramsey Center, Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina seeks revenge on Wofford after dropping the first matchup in Spartanburg. The teams last played on Jan. 23, when the Terriers outshot Western Carolina from the field 60.4 percent to 51.7 percent and made six more 3-pointers on the way to a 13-point victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Western Carolina’s Cory Hightower has averaged 13.8 points and 6.6 rebounds while Xavier Cork has put up 13.7 points and 5.8 rebounds. For the Terriers, Storm Murphy has averaged 18 points and 4.5 assists while Tray Hollowell has put up 11.2 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Murphy has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Wofford field goals over the last five games. Murphy has accounted for 25 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Western Carolina is 0-8 this year when it scores 70 points or fewer and 9-5 when it scores at least 71.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Terriers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Catamounts. Western Carolina has an assist on 41 of 82 field goals (50 percent) across its past three outings while Wofford has assists on 38 of 68 field goals (55.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Carolina gets to the line more often than any other SoCon team. The Catamounts have averaged 20.5 foul shots per game this season.

