Ware scores 20 to carry Morgan St. over CSU 95-82

The Associated Press

February 2, 2021, 10:50 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — De’Torrion Ware scored 20 points and Morgan State topped Coppin State 95-82 on Tuesday night.

Morgan State now has won three of four this season against the Eagles this season.

Malik Miller had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Morgan State (10-4, 5-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Trevor Moore added 16 points. Lagio Grantsaan had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Anthony Tarke had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (6-11, 5-3). Nendah Tarke added 19 points and six rebounds. Yuat Alok had 10 points.

