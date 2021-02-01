Utah, ASU meet in conference play

Utah (7-7, 4-6) vs. Arizona State (6-8, 3-5) Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, Arizona; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arizona…

Utah (7-7, 4-6) vs. Arizona State (6-8, 3-5)

Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, Arizona; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State hosts Utah in a Pac-12 matchup. Both teams earned victories this past Saturday. Arizona State earned a 79-75 win at home over Stanford, while Utah won 77-74 at Colorado.

STEPPING UP: Arizona State’s Josh Christopher has averaged 15.3 points and 4.8 rebounds while Remy Martin has put up 15.4 points. For the Runnin’ Utes, Timmy Allen has averaged 16.8 points and 6.2 rebounds while Alfonso Plummer has put up 13.6 points.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Sun Devils have given up only 75.4 points per game across eight conference games. That’s an improvement from the 79 per game they gave up to non-conference opponents.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Martin has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Arizona State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Utah is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 7-2 when scoring at least 70.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Runnin’ Utes have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Sun Devils. Arizona State has an assist on 40 of 82 field goals (48.8 percent) across its past three matchups while Utah has assists on 53 of 85 field goals (62.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona State has committed a turnover on just 15.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best rate among all Pac-12 teams. The Sun Devils have turned the ball over only 11.3 times per game this season.

