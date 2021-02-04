CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 vaccine side effects after 2nd dose | COVID appointment scams spike | Latest COVID vaccine numbers | Genetic analysis help in virus fight
Home » College Basketball » UTA looks to extend…

UTA looks to extend streak vs La.-Monroe

The Associated Press

February 4, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ULM (4-13, 2-8) vs. Texas-Arlington (9-9, 5-5)

College Park Center, Arlington, Texas; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas-Arlington looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over ULM. In its last five wins against the Warhawks, Texas-Arlington has won by an average of 11 points. ULM’s last win in the series came on Feb. 15, 2018, an 84-71 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Texas-Arlington’s Shahada Wells has averaged 16.6 points and 2.2 steals while Sam Griffin has put up 13.9 points. For the Warhawks, Koreem Ozier has averaged 12.9 points and 4.4 rebounds while Josh Nicholas has put up 8.4 points.OUTSTANDING OZIER: Ozier has connected on 39.7 percent of the 68 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 25 over his last five games. He’s also converted 63.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Texas-Arlington is 0-5 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 9-4 when it scores at least 65.

STREAK STATS: ULM has lost its last five road games, scoring 60.4 points, while allowing 71.6 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas-Arlington has made 9.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Sun Belt teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

DoD expects full force vaccination by summer, more than 30% of troops refusing shot

DoD improves oversight over private military housing, but with new costs to taxpayers

Manchin's opposition threatens to sink Biden budget nominee

NIH launches data-sharing policy for grant-funded research

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up