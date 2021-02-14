CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » Tulane narrowly holds off…

Tulane narrowly holds off South Florida 62-59

The Associated Press

February 14, 2021, 4:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jaylen Forbes had 19 points and Tulane made 6 of 8 free throws in the last 20 seconds to hold off South Florida 62-59 on Sunday.

Forbes went 2 for 2 and Gabe Watson, who had 10 points, was 3 of 4 to help the Green Wave lead by six before Xavier Castaneda hit a 3-pointer as time ran out for the Bulls.

Kevin Cross had 13 points for Tulane (9-8, 4-8 American Athletic Conference).

Justin Brown had 16 points for the Bulls (7-7, 3-5). David Collins added 10 points. Castaneda had six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

New financing could start to improve Army housing as soon as this summer

Agencies relying more often on direct hire authorities to compete for talent, MSPB says

GSA credits success of record IT revenue savings to transparency, more trust

‘Smart IT investments’ carried pandemic relief, but $9B TMF plan falls apart in Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up