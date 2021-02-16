CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. to ease some restrictions | Md. schools set to reopen | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Trimble scores 22 to…

Trimble scores 22 to carry Akron over Northern Illinois

The Associated Press

February 16, 2021, 7:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Bryan Trimble Jr. had 22 points as Akron stretched its home winning streak to nine games, edging past Northern Illinois 81-76 on Tuesday.

Loren Cristian Jackson had 19 points and seven assists for Akron (13-4, 11-3 Mid-American Conference). Ali Ali added 11 points and Michael Wynn had 10 points.

Zool Kueth had 21 points for the Huskies (2-12, 1-8). Tyler Cochran scored a career-high 20 points plus 13 rebounds and seven assists. Chinedu Kingsley Okanu had 10 points.

The Zips leveled the season series against the Huskies. Northern Illinois defeated Akron 67-65 on Jan. 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Past marijuana use doesn't rule out federal jobs for applicants, OPM says

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

Improving SES diversity takes work from leaders as well as lower ranks

Senators push for more doses and bigger role for VA in vaccine distribution

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up