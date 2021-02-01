Toledo looks for home win vs Akron

Akron (10-3, 8-2) vs. Toledo (15-4, 10-1) Savage Arena, Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Toledo looks for…

Akron (10-3, 8-2) vs. Toledo (15-4, 10-1)

Savage Arena, Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo looks for its fifth straight win over Akron at Savage Arena. The last victory for the Zips at Toledo was a 71-56 win on Jan. 23, 2013.

LEADING THE WAY: Toledo’s Marreon Jackson has averaged 16.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists while Ryan Rollins has put up 14.7 points and 5.6 rebounds. For the Zips, Loren Cristian Jackson has averaged 20.5 points and 6.7 assists while Enrique Freeman has put up 8.7 points and 9.5 rebounds.

MAC IMPROVEMENT: The Rockets have scored 86.1 points per game against MAC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 73 per game they put up in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: M. Jackson has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Toledo field goals over the last five games. M. Jackson has 34 field goals and 37 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Akron is a perfect 7-0 when the team blocks at least two opposing shots. The Zips are 3-3 this season when they block fewer than two shots.

STREAK SCORING: Toledo has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 79.9 points while giving up 64.6.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Akron and Toledo are ranked at the top of the MAC in terms of 3-point shooting. The Zips are ranked second in the conference with 9.9 3-pointers made per game this season while the Rockets are ranked first at 10.7 per game.

