Home » College Basketball » Thacker scores 22 to…

Thacker scores 22 to lift Idaho past Montana St. 74-69

The Associated Press

February 26, 2021, 10:18 PM

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Damen Thacker had 22 points as Idaho ended its season-opening 19-game losing streak, edging past Montana State 74-69 on Friday.

Ja’Vary Christmas had 11 points for Idaho (1-19, 1-16 Big Sky Conference).

Idaho scored 38 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Jubrile Belo scored a season-high 24 points for the Bobcats (9-8, 6-5), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Xavier Bishop added 14 points and seven assists. Amin Adamu had 12 points.

