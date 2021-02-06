CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon help | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Texas Southern beats Texas Rio Grande Valley 77-75

The Associated Press

February 6, 2021, 10:56 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Galen Alexander had a career-high 26 points and Chris Baldwin scored on a buzzer-beating tip-in as Texas Southern narrowly beat Texas Rio Grande Valley 77-75 on Saturday night.

Joirdon Karl Nicholas had 16 points and three blocks for Texas Southern (6-7), which won its fourth straight game. Baldwin added 10 points. Jordan Gilliam had eight rebounds.

Malik Lawrence-Anderson had 16 points for the Vaqueros (8-4). LaQuan Butler added 12 points. Sean Rhea had 10 points and seven rebounds.

