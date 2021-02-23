CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC studies mask wearing, dining bans | Md. marks 1 year of COVID-19 | WTOP reporter details vaccine experience | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Texas A&M-CC seeks revenge on UNO

The Associated Press

February 23, 2021, 6:30 AM

New Orleans (5-13, 4-6) vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (4-16, 1-10)

American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans goes for the season sweep over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi after winning the previous matchup in New Orleans. The teams last played on Jan. 20, when the Privateers outshot Texas A&M-Corpus Christi from the field 51.5 percent to 41.9 percent and had seven fewer turnovers en route to a 19-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: New Orleans has relied heavily on its seniors. Damion Rosser, Troy Green, Derek St. Hilaire and Lamont Berzat have collectively accounted for 65 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 64 percent of all Privateers points over the team’s last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Islanders have scored 66 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 57.2 per game they managed in non-conference play.TOUGH TO DENY DAMION: In 18 appearances this season, New Orleans’ Rosser has shot 50 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: New Orleans is 0-11 when scoring fewer than 73 points and 5-2 when scoring at least 73.

COLD SPELL: New Orleans has lost its last 10 road games, scoring 66.3 points, while allowing 79.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: New Orleans has scored 75 points while allowing 79.6 points over its last five games. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has managed 68.8 points and given up 78.2 over its last five.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

