CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » St. Francis looks for…

St. Francis looks for home win vs St. Francis

The Associated Press

February 10, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

St. Francis (NY) (4-7, 4-6) vs. St. Francis (Pa.) (5-12, 4-9)

DeGol Arena, Loretto, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (Pa.) looks for its fifth straight win over St. Francis (NY) at DeGol Arena. The last victory for the Terriers at St. Francis (Pa.) was a 70-58 win on Feb. 18, 2016.

LEADING THE CHARGE: St. Francis (Pa.)’s Ramiir Dixon-Conover has averaged 14 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists while Mark Flagg has put up 8.4 points and 6.2 rebounds. For the Terriers, Travis Atson has averaged 14.9 points and 7.1 rebounds while Unique McLean has put up 10.5 points and 7.6 rebounds.ACCURATE ATSON: Atson has connected on 41.7 percent of the 48 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 12 over his last three games. He’s also converted 72.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Red Flash have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Terriers. St. Francis (Pa.) has an assist on 42 of 70 field goals (60 percent) across its past three outings while St. Francis (NY) has assists on 41 of 86 field goals (47.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Francis (NY) is rated second among NEC teams with an average of 76.9 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

Smarter software could help Air Force cut fuel bills by a million gallons per week

IRS tells Congress to invest in agency modernization efforts

Senators push for more doses and bigger role for VA in vaccine distribution

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up