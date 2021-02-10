CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Smith, Jean-Baptiste lead Chattanooga over Wofford 78-66

The Associated Press

February 10, 2021, 10:11 PM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Malachi Smith and David Jean-Baptiste scored 21 points apiece as Chattanooga defeated Wofford 78-66 on Wednesday night.

Stefan Kenic added 16 points for Chattanooga (15-5, 6-5 Southern Conference), which earned its fourth straight road victory. Jean-Baptiste also had seven rebounds.

Morgan Safford had 18 points for the Terriers (12-7, 9-4). Max Klesmit added 15 points. Keaton Turner had 14 points.

Storm Murphy, the Terriers’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 19.0 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 5).

The Mocs leveled the season series against the Terriers with the win. Wofford defeated Chattanooga 77-59 on Jan. 16.

