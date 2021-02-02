CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC vaccine update for Thursday | Brazil variant detected in Md. | Va. launches call center | Local vaccine numbers | DC-region test results
SIUE looks to sweep Tennessee St.

The Associated Press

February 2, 2021, 3:30 PM

Tennessee State (3-12, 2-10) vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (6-7, 4-3)

Sam M. Vadalabene Center, Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville goes for the season sweep over Tennessee State after winning the previous matchup in Nashville. The teams last played on Jan. 21, when the Cougars forced 24 Tennessee State turnovers and turned the ball over just 17 times en route to the 67-65 victory.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Tennessee State’s Mark Freeman, Ravel Moody and Josh Linder have collectively accounted for 40 percent of all Tigers scoring this season, though that figure has dropped to 21 percent over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Cougars have scored 68.9 points per game across seven conference games. That’s an improvement from the 65.4 per game they managed in non-conference play.MIGHTY MARK: Freeman has connected on 23.5 percent of the 51 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 76.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville is 0-6 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 6-1 when it scores at least 64.

COLD SPELL: Tennessee State has lost its last seven road games, scoring 64.7 points, while allowing 73.4 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Tennessee State has attempted the second-most free throws among all OVC teams. The Tigers have averaged 19.9 free throws per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

