Silva scores 15, Oregon State beats California 59-57

The Associated Press

February 26, 2021, 12:24 AM

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Roman Silva scored 13 of his career-high 15 points in the second half and Oregon State beat California 59-57 on Thursday night.

Silva made 6 of 8 shots from the field. He scored seven as the Beavers (12-11, 8-9 Pac-12) opened the second half with a 15-4 run to take the lead for good.

Oregon State matched its largest lead at 57-50 on Ethan Thompson’s jumper with four minutes left. Makale Foreman answered with a 3-pointer for the Golden Bears (8-18, 3-16), the last field goal of the game with 3:29 left.

Thompson had 12 points, Jarod Lucas scored 10, and Warith Alatishe had 11 rebounds to go with seven points. The Beavers were 0-for-10 from 3-point range. The Bears were 2-for-17 from the arc.

Matt Bradley had 20 points and Andre Kelly added 15 for Cal, which made its first seven field goal attempts of the game and led by 12 after seven minutes of play.

It was Oregon State’s first win at Cal since 2009.

