CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Don't let Super Bowl become superspreader, officials plead | Calls grow for US to rely on rapid tests | See DC region's vaccine progress
Home » College Basketball » Sherfield scores 29 to…

Sherfield scores 29 to lead Nevada over Boise St. 73-62

The Associated Press

February 7, 2021, 6:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Grant Sherfield had a career-high 29 points as Nevada got past Boise State 73-62 on Sunday.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 17 points for Nevada (14-7, 9-5 Mountain West Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Warren Washington added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Derrick Alston Jr. had 17 points for the Broncos (14-4, 10-3). Emmanuel Akot added 13 points. Mladen Armus had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Nevada defeated Boise State 74-72 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden launches ‘urgent initiative’ to improve cybersecurity capabilities

Biden calls for agency ideas to win the race for national security talent

Navy plans to implement nearly 60 recommendations to better inclusivity and diversity

Lawmakers press USPS to deliver 'medical-grade' masks to public

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up