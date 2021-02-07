Sherfield scores 29 to lead Nevada over Boise St. 73-62

The Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Grant Sherfield had a career-high 29 points as Nevada got past Boise State 73-62 on Sunday.…

Listen now to WTOP News

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Grant Sherfield had a career-high 29 points as Nevada got past Boise State 73-62 on Sunday.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 17 points for Nevada (14-7, 9-5 Mountain West Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Warren Washington added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Derrick Alston Jr. had 17 points for the Broncos (14-4, 10-3). Emmanuel Akot added 13 points. Mladen Armus had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Nevada defeated Boise State 74-72 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.