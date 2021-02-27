CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More vaccine appointments for Prince George's residents | Inside the COVID-19 relief bill | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Scott carries Portland State over Northern Colorado 73-65

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 5:42 PM

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — James Scott had 19 points and six assists as Portland State topped Northern Colorado 73-65 on Saturday.

Khalid Thomas had 14 points for Portland State (9-10, 6-6 Big Sky Conference). Paris Dawson added six rebounds.

Daylen Kountz had 23 points for the Bears (10-9, 6-7). Matt Johnson II added 14 points. Kur Jockuch had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

The Vikings evened the season series against the Bears. Northern Colorado defeated Portland State 66-64 on Thursday.

