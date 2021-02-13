CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House passes $1.9T pandemic bill | Va. vaccination chief: Vaccine dose supply on the rise | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Schofield carries Dixie St. over Utah Valley 93-89

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 10:37 PM

OREM, Utah (AP) — Hunter Schofield had a season-high 31 points as Dixie St. narrowly beat Utah Valley 93-89 on Saturday night.

Schofield hit 9 of 10 foul shots. He added seven rebounds.

Frank Staine had 19 points for Dixie St. (7-10, 3-7 Western Athletic Conference). Cameron Gooden added 14 points.

The 93 points were a season best for Dixie St..

Trey Woodbury scored a career-high 27 points for the Wolverines (7-8, 5-2). Fardaws Aimaq added 18 points, 25 rebounds and three assists. Jamison Overton had 17 points.

The Trailblazers leveled the season series against the Wolverines with the win. Utah Valley defeated Dixie St. 87-72 on Friday.

