Saint Bonaventure beats George Washington 88-41

The Associated Press

February 26, 2021, 9:39 PM

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Alejandro Vasquez had 18 points off the bench to lift Saint Bonaventure to an 88-41 win over George Washington on Friday night, the Bonnies’ eighth straight home victory.

Jaren Holmes had 18 points for Saint Bonaventure (13-3, 11-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Dominick Welch added 14 points and seven rebounds. Kyle Lofton had 12 points and 10 assists.

Saint Bonaventure posted a season-high 15 3-pointers.

Saint Bonaventure dominated the first half and led 42-21 at the break. The Colonials’ 21 first-half points were a season low for the team.

Jamison Battle had 10 points for the Colonials (4-11, 3-5).

